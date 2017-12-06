› Home ›
Local group recognized by Chamber of Commerce
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:10am
in
Eta Omicron Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was awarded the Outstanding Adopt-A-School Chamber Partnership at the luncheon this April. They received the plaque for their dedication and loyalty to Cypress Springs Elementary School this year. They donated benches for the courtyard, playground equipment, teacher’s supplies, helped sponsor the White House Dinner and also provided monetarily. From left are Michelle Thrower, Mary Kilgore, Rosy Bromell, Diane Zumwalt and Beth Buskey.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos