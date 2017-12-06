› Home ›
Cheers: Michael C. Ballew
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:08am
in
Michael C. Ballew, of Ruston, was named to the spring 2017 Dean’s List at Samford University.
Samford releases dean’s lists after the close of the fall and spring semesters each academic year.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
