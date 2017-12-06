› Home ›
Buddy's Blog: Whitworth brings respected role to Rams as Tech great
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:07am
O.K. Davis
His NFL address may have changed a couple of time zones, but Andrew Whitworth has the same role.
For the former West Monroe High and LSU All-American, it’s still all about continuing as one of the most respected elder statesmen in the league for offensive linemen.
What’s changed now as he embarks on his 12th season at the game’s ultimate tier are the city, logo and uniform.
Whitworth had an outstanding 11-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was a three-time Pro Bowler, first unit All-Pro and the NFL’s top-rated left tackle.
