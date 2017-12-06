› Home ›
Texting at traffic lights must stop
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 10:22am
in
Kailee Courts
It is no secret that texting and driving is a problem. It’s something that a lot of us are guilty of, myself included.
According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles website, Louisiana has a statewide ban on “the use of wireless devices for writing, sending or reading text-based communications while driving, regardless of age.”
In simpler terms, texting and driving is banned in Louisiana; something we all know.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos