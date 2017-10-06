  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Firearms Education Expo ‘a blast’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 8:07pm
Glynn Harris
Harris, Glynn.jpg

Based in Columbia, South Carolina, the Palmetto State Armory is on a mission to assist people, especially in metropolitan areas, to be able to experience the thrill found in hunting, sport shooting and competitive shooting. The organization has scheduled firearms and education expos later this year in places like New York, Chicago and Washington D.C.

