Bearcats’ Robinson All-State pitcher

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 8:03pm
Five other RHS athletes earn Class 5A honorable mention
T. Scott Boatright
Leader file photo - Ruston High School sophomore Harlie Robinson has been named a Class 5A All-State pitcher after posting a record of 22-7 this past season.

Ruston High School sophomore pitcher Harlie Robinson led the Lady Bearcats to the second round of the Class 5A playoff this season, chalking up a 22-7 record on the way.

Robinson, who pitched a perfect game in a 10-0 win over Southwood in the first round of the playoffs, has been named a first-team pitcher on the Class 5A All State Softball Team as announced today by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Weeb is joined on the Class 5A squad by RHS teammates Kaylee Webb and Madeline Keen, who each earned All-State honorable mention.

