  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Tech building envied football program in C-USA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 8:00pm
in
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

It’s not just the sky being the limit for a new press box/luxury suites that will stretch from one end of Lincoln Parish to the outer fringes of Jackson Parish.

Excuse the exaggeration, but such is what prompts us members of the ink-stained profession to go all-adjectives bonkers over the newest addition to Joe Aillet Stadium.

Or where the Bulldogs’ program is heading in the future.

That sky could be the lowest ceiling in the latter area, too.

Fellow Conference USA rivals take note.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share