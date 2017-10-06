› Home ›
Bank of Ruston wins excellence award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:55pm
Leader News Service
The Bank of Ruston has won the Monroe Chamber of Commerce 2017 Thomas H. Scott Medium Business Award.
The award honors companies making significant contributions to the Ouachita Parish economy through capital improvements, expansion, job creation and community involvement during 2016 and 2017.
Bank of Ruston was first established in 1905 in Ruston.
In 2016, Bank President and CEO Bill Hogan and his board opened a new location in Monroe.
The Monroe Banking Center located temporarily in the Premier Plaza until the new facility was built at 2450 Tower Drive.
