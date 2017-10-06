› Home ›
State nursing board OKs GSU program
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:52pm
in
Will Sutton, GSU News Bureau
The Louisiana State Board of Nursing has unanimously approved Grambling State University’s plans for a new undergraduate nursing program, pending a Louisiana Board of Regents meeting.
If all goes well, the program will begin in fall 2018.
“This is what we have worked hard for these last several months,” said Meg Brown, associate dean of nursing in the university’s College of Professional Studies.
“The work to get to this stage has been the process required by the state of Louisiana.”
Now, she said, “the work of building the program starts.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos