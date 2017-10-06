› Home ›
Adult, juveniles face burglary charges
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:49pm
in
Leader Staff Report
One adult and seven juveniles are facing burglary and damage to property charges in connection with vandalizing a residence located at 231 Brown Road.
Parish sheriff’s deputies charged Jason Reynolds, 19, of 1273 Pea Ridge Road in Dubach, with three counts of burglary and one court of criminal damage to property. The seven juveniles have each been charged with multiple counts of burglary and criminal damage to property.
The damage occurred over a month’s time, Major Chad Alexander, public information officer for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Friday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos