Adult, juveniles face burglary charges

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:49pm
Leader Staff Report
061117 vandalism pic -inside.jpg
Submitted photo - Damages to this house on Brown Road left the residence open and exposed to the elements, sheriff’s deputies say. One adult and seven juveniles face burglary and criminal damage to property damages in connection with the incident.

One adult and seven juveniles are facing burglary and damage to property charges in connection with vandalizing a residence located at 231 Brown Road.

Parish sheriff’s deputies charged Jason Reynolds, 19, of 1273 Pea Ridge Road in Dubach, with three counts of burglary and one court of criminal damage to property. The seven juveniles have each been charged with multiple counts of burglary and criminal damage to property.

The damage occurred over a month’s time, Major Chad Alexander, public information officer for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Friday.

