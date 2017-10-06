› Home ›
The summer for conversation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:44pm
in
Cathi Cox-Boniol
I was recently going through pictures on my phone and ran across some I took while in Memphis last year.
It was the opening of the Guest House at Graceland where Tom and I had VIP seats to all kinds of extraordinary events. Being the music freak I am, the times we got to spend with musicians and their performances were certainly among my favorite moments.
I especially enjoyed being a part of unique interview opportunities, and one of my favorites was the evening spent with David Briggs and Norbert Putnam.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos