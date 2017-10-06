› Home ›
Legislators did get some things right
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:30pm
T. Scott Boatright
While the Louisiana Legislature’s failing to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year was what Gov. John Bel Edwards deemed “an epic failure in leadership,” forcing a special session to be called, state lawmakers did do some good during the regular session, some of which will hopefully be felt right here in Lincoln Parish.
Louisiana has long been known as the nation’s “incarceration capital.” But that will hopefully be changing as lawmakers passed revisions to state laws that are estimated to reduce Louisiana’s prison population by 10 percent and save $78 million over the next decade.
