Lawmakers need to work together

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:23pm
Once again, a Louisiana Legislature refusing to work together failed to come up with a budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 as they ran out of time before the regular session ended at 6 p.m. Thursday.

That means the Legislature then officially went into a special session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 30 minutes after the regular session ended.

But state lawmakers couldn’t even agree on that.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, indicated they wanted to return to work immediately rather than take a break before resuming budget negotiations.

