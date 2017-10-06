› Home ›
Lawmakers need to work together
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:23pm
in
Once again, a Louisiana Legislature refusing to work together failed to come up with a budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 as they ran out of time before the regular session ended at 6 p.m. Thursday.
That means the Legislature then officially went into a special session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 30 minutes after the regular session ended.
But state lawmakers couldn’t even agree on that.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, indicated they wanted to return to work immediately rather than take a break before resuming budget negotiations.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos