Roseburg wins economic development award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:21pm
Leader Staff Report
061117 roseburg award.jpg
Submitted photo - Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, left, presents Roseburg plant manager Mike Reardon, center, with LED’s 2017 Northwest Region Lantern Award while Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, looks on.

Roseburg Forest Products in Simsboro has won the Louisiana Department of Economic Development’s 2017 Lantern Award for the northwest region.

The award was presented to plant manager Mike Reardon during ceremonies June 6 at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.

“We were pretty excited about it,” Reardon said.

He said it was “a great honor” to be recognized as one of the eight companies deemed to demonstrate continued excellence in manufacturing and service to their communities.

