› Home ›
Roseburg wins economic development award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/10/2017 - 7:21pm
in
Leader Staff Report
Roseburg Forest Products in Simsboro has won the Louisiana Department of Economic Development’s 2017 Lantern Award for the northwest region.
The award was presented to plant manager Mike Reardon during ceremonies June 6 at the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge.
“We were pretty excited about it,” Reardon said.
He said it was “a great honor” to be recognized as one of the eight companies deemed to demonstrate continued excellence in manufacturing and service to their communities.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos