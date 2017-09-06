› Home ›
Juneteenth offers history, family fun
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 12:09pm
in
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish residents have the opportunity to celebrate and learn about United States history during 45th annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival scheduled Sunday through June 19 in Grambling.
The annual national celebration recognizes U.S. Major Gen. Gordon Granger delivering the news on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil war ended and all enslaved were now free.
“It’s a celebration of freedom,” said Grambling Mayor Ed Jones. “It’s a celebration of American rights and United States history.”
