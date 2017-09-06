  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Alternate calendar school year could come next year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 12:07pm
Derek J. Amaya

An alternate calendar school year for two Lincoln Parish schools can become a reality as early as June 2018, schools Superintendent Mike Milstead said.

If the school board chooses to do so, two schools with the highest percentage of high poverty students will be selected to implement the alternate calendar school year on a voluntary basis, Milstead said.

“It’s almost if we don’t do this, shame on us,” Milstead said.

An alternate calendar school year is a school that keeps students year around for the sake of preventing a “summer slump” from occurring, Milstead said.

