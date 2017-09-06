  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Carter-Randle recieves book scholarship

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:52am
Submitted photo

Fabian Chanson Carter-Randle, a May 2017 graduate of Lincoln Prepatory School in Grambling, is the recipient of a book scholarship from Grambling University National Alumni Association- Ruston Chapter, Incorporated, He was the valedictorian of his class and will attend Grambling State University in the fall. Carter-Randle is the son of LaTanya M. Carter and James Randle,III and attends Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Ruston.

