RCT presents The Lion King, Junior

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:27am
Johnathan Baines
Ruston Community Theatre is bringing a little glimpse of Broadway to Ruston with its upcoming youth production of Disney’s “The Lion King, Junior” directed by Steele Moegle.

This is RCT’s second annual junior musical following the wildly popular “Beauty and the Beast, Junior.”

“The Lion King” was chosen to be a contrast to the princess story from last year and is sure to provide something for everyone.

