We owe them a heartfelt ‘thanks’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:22am
in
Mark Rainwater, The (Farmerville) Gazette Editor
I was born late in my parent’s lives. So late, in fact, that my mother was a grandmother before I came along, a fact that made me an uncle the instant I was born.
Both my parents were married before they became Mr. and Mrs. Rainwater, and each had families with their previous spouses. There was such a disparity in the ages of my siblings and myself that none of my brothers were eligible for the draft in the Vietnam War.
