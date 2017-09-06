› Home ›
The importance of bicycle safety
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:16am
Heather Small Hawley
It is not unusual in Ruston to see cyclists either on the road, or on the sidewalk beside the road.
Recently, the city opened the first segment of the Rock Island Greenway shared-use path in which cyclists and pedestrians are welcome to use anytime of the day.
The greenway is a biking and walking path being built on the bed of the defunct Rock Island Railroad. The first segment of the greenway stretches approximately 1 mile between West Kentucky Avenue and the Interstate 20 service road.
It is perfect for those wishing to get in a little nature while they ride.
