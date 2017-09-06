Juneteenth Fest: Celebrate the ‘melting pot’

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:13am
One of the parish’s largest summer educational events begins Sunday in Grambling and the city invites everyone in the community to attend.
The 45th annual Juneteenth Festival, a celebration of all enslaved becoming free in the United States after the Civil War, begins with an opening ceremony at 1 p.m. in the Black and Gold Room on Grambling State University’s campus.
Throughout the rest of the week, celebrations including a History of Grambling Churches seminar, an Old Fashioned Prayer Meeting and the Miss Juneteenth Pageant will precede the festival day on June 17.
