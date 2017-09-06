  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Watson freshman All-American

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:10am
Leader file photo - Former Ruston High/West Ouachita High School standout and current LSU Tiger Zach Watson has been named a freshman All-American.

BATON ROUGE — LSU pitcher Eric Walker, third baseman Josh Smith and centerfielder Zach Watson, a former Ruston High/West Ouachita High School standout, received Freshman All-America recognition Wednesday from Collegiate Baseball magazine.

Walker, a right-hander from Arlington, Texas, is 8-1 this season with a 3.46 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 93.2 innings. He defeated Rice in the championship game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, firing eight shutout innings with no walks and eight strikeouts while limiting the Owls to seven hits.

