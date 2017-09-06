  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LSU set for baseball Super Regional

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:08am
in
T. Scott Boatright

Super regionals are the next stop on the road to Omaha. The eight best-of-three series starting today and Saturday will determine the field for the College World Series.

Today openers: Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 national seed Oregon State (52-4); Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1); Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21) and Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10).

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share