› Home ›
LSU set for baseball Super Regional
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/09/2017 - 11:08am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Super regionals are the next stop on the road to Omaha. The eight best-of-three series starting today and Saturday will determine the field for the College World Series.
Today openers: Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 national seed Oregon State (52-4); Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1); Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21) and Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10).
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos