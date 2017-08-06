› Home ›
DART celebrates recent legislation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 11:57am
Heather Small Hawley
Louisiana’s lawmakers recently agreed to widen the state’s domestic abuse laws to cover dating partners.
The proposal by Rep. Helena Moreno, a New Orleans Democrat, would create the crimes of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault upon a dating partner, with varying penalties, according to the Associated Press.
The House gave final passage to the measure with a 67-31 vote Sunday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his consideration.
