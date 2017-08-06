› Home ›
City seeks school district’s help for sports complex
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 11:53am
Complex to cost LPSB approximately $2M
Derek J. Amaya
The city of Ruston asked the Lincoln Parish School Board to pay approximately $2 million to build a tennis complex and a field house at the city’s new multi-sports recreational complex.
In return, Mayor Ronny Walker said the city would pay for new turf at the baseball field and build several softball fields for the Lincoln Parish school district to use when needed.
“We feel that’s a pretty good swap,” said Walker, who spoke to the school board Tuesday during their regularly scheduled meeting.
