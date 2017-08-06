› Home ›
Annual ‘Celebration of Champions’ a success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 11:11am
Leader News Service
Following another year of performances, the Lincoln Parish School District rolled out its ninth annual “Celebration of Champions,” an event designed to shine the spotlight on the best of the best among efforts throughout the system.
