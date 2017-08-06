› Home ›
Grambling, CVB show partnership
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:59am
Two Lincoln Parish entities have shown what collaborations and discussion can accomplish.
The Ruston Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau made changes to its website as a result of complaints by the city of Grambling that Grambling State University was inaccurately portrayed on the site.
When Grambling officials became aware of the CVB’s website stating, “Ruston is home to Grambling State University,” — GSU is actually in Grambling — city officials spoke with the CVB. The bureau immediately went into action to correct the error.
