Techsters add transfer goalkeeper
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:55am
Leader Sports Service
With the graduation of their three-year starter in net, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team added some depth between the posts on Tuesday with the addition of Mississippi State transfer Courtney Tompkins.
Tompkins, a native of Palm City, Florida, has spent the past two seasons playing in the Southeastern Conference as a member of the Bulldogs.
