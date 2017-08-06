  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters add transfer goalkeeper

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:55am
in
Leader Sports Service

With the graduation of their three-year starter in net, the Louisiana Tech women’s soccer team added some depth between the posts on Tuesday with the addition of Mississippi State transfer Courtney Tompkins.

Tompkins, a native of Palm City, Florida, has spent the past two seasons playing in the Southeastern Conference as a member of the Bulldogs.

