Tech’s Patrick earns C-USA Spirit of Service Award

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:53am
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communiications - This past spring Louisiana Tech’s Jordan Patrick set a school record with 4,775 points in the heptathlon to finish sixth at the 2017 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championship.

IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech sophomore track and field student-athlete Jordan Patrick has been named the University’s recipient of the Conference USA Spirit of Service Award for the spring, it was announced by the league office Wednesday.

Conference USA’s Spirit of Service Award is presented three times throughout the season and is designed to recognize the community service efforts of the league’s student-athletes, based upon significant community service, good academic standing and participation in their elected sport.

