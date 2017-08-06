› Home ›
Tech’s Patrick earns C-USA Spirit of Service Award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:53am
Leader Sports Service
IRVING, Texas — Louisiana Tech sophomore track and field student-athlete Jordan Patrick has been named the University’s recipient of the Conference USA Spirit of Service Award for the spring, it was announced by the league office Wednesday.
Conference USA’s Spirit of Service Award is presented three times throughout the season and is designed to recognize the community service efforts of the league’s student-athletes, based upon significant community service, good academic standing and participation in their elected sport.
