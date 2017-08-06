› Home ›
Plenty of tube time for Tech
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/08/2017 - 10:51am
in
Leader Sports Service
Conference USA officials announced on Wednesday its preliminary television schedule for the 2017 football season, which includes two of Louisiana Tech’s seven home football games in 2017 that will be nationally televised this fall on CBS Sports Network and ESPN networks.
It was announced in April that Louisiana Tech will host SEC foe Mississippi State at Joe Aillet Stadium in a game that will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on CBS Sports Network.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos