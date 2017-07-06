› Home ›
School board to begin bidding for generators
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:22am
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday granted permission to advertise for the purchase of generators for all district facilities.
The school district received a grant from Federal Emergency Management Agency for $162,400 to pay for approximately 75 percent of the cost of generators to be installed at all school district facilities.
The total cost of the project is $216,000, which leaves around $54,000 that the school board will have to pick up, said James Payton, new construction supervisor.
“It’s really not a bad deal,” he said.
