› Home ›
Calling all runners: Health event to be set in Grambling
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:33am
in
Heather Small Hawley
In honor of National Running Day, Alisa Greene and Passport Wellness Center are sponsoring “The Big Run Event” at 6 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Greene said the event was created to help those in Grambling and Lincoln Parish get healthier.
“I am a part of a running group out of Monroe called the Jackalopes and there is a store that is putting on a run there,” she said. “I knew I wanted to bring this area a higher height of health and wellness. So, I asked myself why I should go up and run with them, when I can do something here locally.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos