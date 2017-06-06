  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s ponds and trails

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:31am
in
Sarah-Renee Garner, GSU Media Bureau
060617 Grambling2 C.jpg
Photos by GLENN LEWIS/GSU MEDIA BUREAU - A member of the Louisiana Army National Guard works on the project.

A short walk from the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, down a dirt road, beyond the Grambling State University facilities headquarters building and Richmond Hall is a pond and a wooded area that’s been closed to the campus community and the public for years.

Behind a locked gate is a large area with several catfish ponds and a place that was once used for socializing, fishing and education.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share