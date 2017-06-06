› Home ›
GSU’s ponds and trails
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:31am
Sarah-Renee Garner, GSU Media Bureau
A short walk from the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, down a dirt road, beyond the Grambling State University facilities headquarters building and Richmond Hall is a pond and a wooded area that’s been closed to the campus community and the public for years.
Behind a locked gate is a large area with several catfish ponds and a place that was once used for socializing, fishing and education.
