Lincoln Parish School District honors volunteers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:21am
School district volunteers walked red carpet at appreciation luncheon
Leader News Service
As the school year came to a close, the Lincoln Parish School District paused to thank those throughout the community whose outstanding service helped produce another year filled with excellence and growth across the parish.
With the 10th annual event sponsored by Origin Bank, Lincoln ACHIEVE rolled out the red carpet for the Community Volunteers Appreciation Luncheon and a chance to say thank you to all its VIPS: “Volunteers In Public Schools.”
