Lincoln Parish School District honors volunteers

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:21am
School district volunteers walked red carpet at appreciation luncheon
Leader News Service
Submitted photos - Top Photo: More than 30 projects and programs implemented and sustained throughout the year by different community stakeholder groups were recognized as KEYS Champions for their power to “Keep Encouraging Youth to Succeed.” Bottom left, Sgt. Jeffrey Woods and Pastor Jeremy Jones were named to the Volunteer Hall of Fame. Bottom right, recognized with Volunteer of the Year honors were (left to right) Annette McIntosh, Julie Rutledge, Melinda Bryan, Betty Sheeler and Debbie Barton. Angela Mayfield and Priscilla Watts, not pictured.

As the school year came to a close, the Lincoln Parish School District paused to thank those throughout the community whose outstanding service helped produce another year filled with excellence and growth across the parish.

With the 10th annual event sponsored by Origin Bank, Lincoln ACHIEVE rolled out the red carpet for the Community Volunteers Appreciation Luncheon and a chance to say thank you to all its VIPS: “Volunteers In Public Schools.”

