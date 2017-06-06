› Home ›
A respectable guest: A lesson in table manners
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:12am
Grace Tirado
When discussing “manners,” one usually thinks of table manners first. Modern table manners are much like those of the past. As a guest at the dinner table, you sit up naturally straight in your chair and place your napkin in your lap.
The hostess will have set the table with your utensils going from the outside in to the place plate on both sides of the plate. You will therefore start with the outermost utensils. It is proper to wait until the hostess is seated before starting to eat.
