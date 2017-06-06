› Home ›
La. Sports Hall of Fame preparing for induction celebration
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:09am
Leader Sports Service
NATCHITOCHES — With the 2017 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration approaching June 22-24, the annual Hall of Fame Golf Classic has sold out, while reservations are still available for the Friday night Tailgating party and the Saturday night Induction Dinner and Ceremony.
Registration remains open for those events and for the Saturday morning New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Junior Training Camp, which is free but does require a completed participation waiver form to be completed. Registration of boys and girls ages 6-16 is available online at LaSportsHall.com.
