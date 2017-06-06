  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Benchmark of success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:07am
Tech’s Diaz finalist to be named top college catcher
Leader Sports Service
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech’s Brent Diaz batted .340 this season with 48 RBIs. Those numbers have made him a finalist for the Johnny Bench Award, presented annually to the top catcher in college baseball.

Louisiana Tech Junior catcher Brent Diaz was named Monday afternoon one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.

The right-handed slugger has already been named an all-American by Collegiate Baseball and earned first team all-Conference USA honors.

Diaz hit this season at a .340 clip with 48 runs driven in. The Miami native also ranks top-10 in the country in hit-by-pitch with a school record 20 thus far. Diaz has nine home runs and 19 doubles, while behind the dish he is gunning down runners at over a 45-percent rate.

