Benchmark of success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/06/2017 - 11:07am
in
Tech’s Diaz finalist to be named top college catcher
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Junior catcher Brent Diaz was named Monday afternoon one of three finalists for the Johnny Bench Award presented by BaseballSavings.com.
The right-handed slugger has already been named an all-American by Collegiate Baseball and earned first team all-Conference USA honors.
Diaz hit this season at a .340 clip with 48 runs driven in. The Miami native also ranks top-10 in the country in hit-by-pitch with a school record 20 thus far. Diaz has nine home runs and 19 doubles, while behind the dish he is gunning down runners at over a 45-percent rate.
