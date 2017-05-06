› Home ›
School board seeks bids for generators
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/05/2017 - 12:04pm
in
Purchase to be aided by $162,000 federal grant
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish School Board will be looking into advertising the purchase of generators to be installed at all district facilities.
The generators along with policy revisions, bids to purchase bathroom supplies and the city of Ruston’s new sports complex to be built by the old Ruston airport will all be addressed during the school board regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Central Office.
The school board applied and received a grant of $162,400 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to go toward the generators.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos