Leadership Lincoln celebrates graduation
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/05/2017 - 11:59am
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recently graduated 23 people from its annual Leadership Lincoln program.
This is the 30 year of the program.
Leadership Lincoln encourages participants to ask the questions as they look at all facets of the community and region, Ivana Flowers, communications and special events coordinator for the chamber, said.
