Leadership Lincoln celebrates graduation

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/05/2017 - 11:59am
Leader News Service
060417 LIncolnLeadershipGraduation C.jpg
Submitted photo - This year’s Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lincoln graduates.

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recently graduated 23 people from its annual Leadership Lincoln program.

This is the 30 year of the program.

Leadership Lincoln encourages participants to ask the questions as they look at all facets of the community and region, Ivana Flowers, communications and special events coordinator for the chamber, said. 

