How long can Yankees keep success going?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 06/04/2017 - 1:14am
O.K. Davis
Never did I envision this kind of season for my New York Yankees.
Oh, I figured that these Baby Bombers would start experiencing consistent success a couple of years down the line, once the young talent began adapting to the challenges of The Show.
But nothing as quick and encouraging — impressive, if I may use that adjective — as this season so far.
Even the legendary Great Ghosts of the Past in the Bronx — Ruth, DiMaggio, Mantle, etc. — would applaud these modern day pinstripers.
There they are, atop the American League East and with one of the best records in baseball.
