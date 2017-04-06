› Home ›
Montgomery state Coach of Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 06/04/2017 - 1:10am
Leader Sports Service
After guiding Louisiana Tech to the 2017 Conference USA title and an NCAA Regional appearance, Louisiana Tech coach Mark Montgomery was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Softball Coach of the Year late Saturday night.
In a vote of a panel of LSWA members and sports information directors, Montgomery won the award in a state deep in talented softball coaches and college teams, including NCAA College World Series participant LSU and NCAA regional participants UL-Lafayette and McNeese State.
