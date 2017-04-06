› Home ›
Choudrant’s Antley top coach in Class B
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 06/04/2017 - 1:08am
T. Scott Boatright
After leading Choudrant to a fourth state title since taking over the Aggies baseball program 27 years ago, CHS head coach Tony Antley has been named the Louisiana Class B Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Under Antley, Antley, who doubles as principal at CHS, the Aggies won state titles in 1996, 2002, 2005 and 2017 while earning runner-up honors in 1990, 2006, 2010 and 2011.
