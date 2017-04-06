› Home ›
LSU softball ousted from College World Series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 06/04/2017 - 1:05am
T. Scott Boatright
Cinderella’s season ended around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
After two straight third-place finishes at the College Softball World Series the past two season, the LSU softball team’s dream of reaching championship play ended as 13th-seeded LSU was ousted from the double-elimination tournament with a 4-1 loss to third-seeded Oregon in USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
Top-seeded Florida took a 7-0 victory on Friday night to send LSU (48-22) into the loser’s bracket contest with Oregon (54-7).
