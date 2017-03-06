› Home ›
RHS searching for new defensive coordinator
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 11:05pm
Hoff Schooler leaves Bearcats to become head coach at Brusly High School
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School’s football team is in search of a defensive coordinator after Hoff Schooler was announced Thursday as the new head coach at Brusly High School.
Schooler 42, had been on the Bearcats’ coaching staff for 10 years, first under the late Billy Laird and then the last four seasons as defensive coordinator under Brad Laird.
RHS athletics director/head football coach Jerrod Baugh told the Daily Leader Saturday night that a search for Schooler’s replacement was already underway and that he expected the timetable to name a new defensive coordinator to be a short one.
