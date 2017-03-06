› Home ›
Justin Holiday returning to Ruston to host hoops camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 11:04pm
T. Scott Boatright
New York Knicks shooting guard Justin Holiday is rebounding back to Ruston.
Holiday was a Ruston schoolboy from 1995-99, so he, along with younger brother Jrue, a New Orleans Pelicans point guard, honed their early hoops skills at Hillcrest Elementary School and A.E. Phillips as well as the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Louisiana.
The Holiday family returned to California in 1999, but ties to Ruston stayed strong through family and friends who remained in Lincoln Parish.
