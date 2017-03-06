  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Justin Holiday returning to Ruston to host hoops camp

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 11:04pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Justin Holiday.jpg
Courtesy photos: Justin Holiday (8) won an NBA championship as a Golden State Warrior in 2016 before moving on to play for the New York Knicks during the 2016-17 season. Bottom Left: Shekinah and Justin Holiday at their Ruston wedding in 2014 surrounded by family and friends.

New York Knicks shooting guard Justin Holiday is rebounding back to Ruston.

Holiday was a Ruston schoolboy from 1995-99, so he, along with younger brother Jrue, a New Orleans Pelicans point guard, honed their early hoops skills at Hillcrest Elementary School and A.E. Phillips as well as the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Louisiana.

The Holiday family returned to California in 1999, but ties to Ruston stayed strong through family and friends who remained in Lincoln Parish.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share