Familiar birds missing in action
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 10:59pm
Glynn Harris
My mama, God rest her soul, is responsible for putting me on a path that I still follow today. She loved birds and taught her three youngsters how to identify the feathered creatures that made their homes in an around our yard. Thanks to her, I’m fascinated by birds and a favorite activity of mine today is not giving up until I nail down the identify of an unfamiliar bird I see or hear.
