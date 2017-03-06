› Home ›
Aldermen to discuss new ventures
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 10:55pm
in
Board expected to consider rezoning more than 80 acres
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen will be asked on Monday to set in motion several new ventures, re-up at least one continuing project and consider approving an ordinance prohibiting motorized vehicles on the Rock Island Greenway.
The board is also expected to consider rezoning approximately 84 acres on the south side of West Barnett Springs Avenue to a planned unit development of mostly single-family houses.
Monday night’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
