Aldermen to discuss new ventures

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 10:55pm
Board expected to consider rezoning more than 80 acres
Nancy Bergeron
051917 Greenway 2C.jpg
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY A greenway ordinance is expected to be discussed and voted on Monday by the Ruston Board of Aldermen.

Ruston’s Board of Aldermen will be asked on Monday to set in motion several new ventures, re-up at least one continuing project and consider approving an ordinance prohibiting motorized vehicles on the Rock Island Greenway.

The board is also expected to consider rezoning approximately 84 acres on the south side of West Barnett Springs Avenue to a planned unit development of mostly single-family houses.

Monday night’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.

