Rose petals on the stairs: Local artist to display works
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 10:54pm
Heather Small Hawley
In 2015, Douglas Walton, a local artist, and 14 of his students spent six days and five nights on a remote slope amidst the Himalayan Mountains after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. When he finally made it home more than a two weeks later he brought with him more than just memories — Walton brought a new voice.
He intends to share that voice with the world when his exhibit “Journey to Nepal” opens Thursday at Gallery 301, located at 301 Trenton St.
