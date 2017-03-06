  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Rose petals on the stairs: Local artist to display works

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/03/2017 - 10:54pm
Heather Small Hawley
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY Artist Douglas Walton, of Ruston, works on a painting for his upcoming exhibits in Ruston and Shreveport. Walton and 14 students were trapped in Nepal after being caught in the epicenter of an earthquake there in 2015.

In 2015, Douglas Walton, a local artist, and 14 of his students spent six days and five nights on a remote slope amidst the Himalayan Mountains after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the area. When he finally made it home more than a two weeks later he brought with him more than just memories — Walton brought a new voice.

He intends to share that voice with the world when his exhibit “Journey to Nepal” opens Thursday at Gallery 301, located at 301 Trenton St.

