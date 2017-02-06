› Home ›
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public help in latest vandalism case
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 12:03pm
in
Leader Staff Report
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department is optimistic it will apprehend the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a residence located at 231 Brown Road, Major Chad Alexander, LPSO’s public information officer said Thursday.
The offense was reported to the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.
The exact time and date of this vandalism is unknown, because the residence serves as a summer home for people who live out of state, Williams said.
Family members periodically check on the residence.
The damages were not present March-April of 2017, Williams said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos