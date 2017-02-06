› Home ›
Hurricane preparedness: ‘We’re ready’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 12:02pm
Local responders, volunteers review storm plans
Nancy Bergeron
On Thursday’s first day of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, just as approximately 30 local disaster responders and volunteers arrived at the Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex for their annual storm readiness evaluation, the clouds burst and up to an inch of rainfall pummeled parts of North Central Louisiana.
Yet, despite what may have seemed ominous in the face of weather watchers’ prediction that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season may be more active than usual, local authorities say they’re ready.
